DPM Wong joins Muslim community in breaking of fast at mosque

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong joined around 300 Muslim leaders and congregants at Masjid Alkaff Upper Serangoon for buka puasa, or the breaking of fast during the Ramadan period, on Tuesday evening.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, was accompanied by Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.

They were given a tour of the building including its heritage wall, which displays the history of the mosque and its origins. The Alkaff Upper Serangoon Mosque has been gazetted as one of Singapore’s national monuments.

Mr Wong wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he had a good chat with the mosque volunteers and management board members.

“They are stepping up to make a difference in the community through various programmes,” he said. “Many thanks also to the team at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) for putting together this buka puasa, and also for their dedication in supporting the Muslim community through the last three years of the pandemic.

“To all our Muslim friends, I extend my heartfelt wishes for a blessed Ramadan. May this holy month bring peace and happiness to all.”

Around 20 Muslims with disabilities from the Bedok Youth Society for the Disabled (BYSD) were also invited by the mosque to join in the buka puasa.