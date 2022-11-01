DPM Wong discusses bilateral cooperation with visiting Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday discussed the wide-ranging cooperation between both countries.

This includes collaboration through eight provincial business councils, such as the Singapore-Shanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council, which Mr Wong has been co-chairing since August 2019.

The councils are co-chaired by Singapore ministers and governors from respective Chinese provinces, including Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang. The first council set up involved Shandong in 1993.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Mr Wong said: “There is scope for Singapore and China to further strengthen our cooperation, including in areas like connectivity, innovation, green financing and digital economy, which will bring benefits to the people and businesses of our two countries.”

Mr Han is in Singapore for an annual apex bilateral forum, the 18th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation.

Nineteen deals – the highest in recent years – including those on green financing and connectivity initiatives, were sealed at the forum.

Mr Wong said Mr Han told him about China’s development priorities after the Communist Party’s 20th congress held in October, adding that they exchanged views on global economic challenges.

On Wednesday, before ending his two-day trip, Mr Han will call on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and meet Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.