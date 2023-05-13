DPM Lawrence Wong to meet key officials in Beijing, Shanghai

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be visiting China from Saturday for a five-day visit, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

During Mr Wong’s visit, which is at the invitation of China’s Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang, he will meet major office-holders including the country’s eighth premier Li Qiang and Minister of Finance Liu Kun.

In Shanghai, Mr Wong will meet Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanghai Municipal Committee Chen Jining and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng. He will also meet Singaporeans based in Shanghai.

In Beijing, Deputy Prime Minister Wong will call on Mr Li and separately meet Mr Ding, Mr Liu and Minister of the CPC Central Organisation Department Li Ganjie.

Mr Wong will be accompanied by several ministers.

They are Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Defence Zaqy Mohamad, and Minister of State for Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling.

The group will also have officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Finance.