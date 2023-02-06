DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget speech at 3.30pm on Feb 14

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget statement in Parliament at 3.30pm on Feb 14.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), government feedback unit Reach and the People’s Association (PA) in a joint statement on Monday said the statement will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV channels and radio.

These include Channel 5, CNA, CNA938, Capital 958, the CNA website, the CNA YouTube channel, the CNA Facebook page, 8world News, 8world News YouTube channel, the 8world News Facebook page and MediaCorp’s meWatch.

The Singapore Association for the Deaf will provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget speech on Channel 5. A link to a live webcast will be available on the Budget website at www.singaporebudget.gov.sg

Key announcements from the Budget statement will be updated on MOF social media platforms, and readers can also get live updates at straitstimes.com

People can visit the MOF website at www.mof.gov.sg/email-subscription and subscribe to receive the full Budget statement via e-mail after it has been delivered. The service will be available for sign-up until 9am on Feb 14.

The Budget statement will also be available at www.singaporebudget.gov.sg after it has been delivered.

In the run-up to the Budget, MOF and various agencies, including Reach and PA, have since last December engaged members of the public in discussions.

People can continue to submit their views on the Budget through various feedback channels. These are:

• Singapore Budget Website www.singaporebudget.gov.sg

• Reach Budget Website www.reach.gov.sg/budget2023

• Reach Singapore Facebook www.facebook.com/REACHSingapore

• Reach Singapore Instagram www.instagram.com/reachsg

Reach will also hold two in-person Budget conversations: in English on Feb 17 and in Mandarin on Feb 20. Participants will be able to choose the Budget-related topics they would like to discuss at these dialogues.

A series of radio talk shows and a podcast episode with Reach Advisory Panel members discussing concerns about the Budget will also be organised, and there will be physical listening points set up at popular places across Singapore to gather views on the Budget.

Details of the Reach listening points can be found on the Reach Budget 2023 microsite.

PA and its grassroots organisations will also be organising post-Budget dialogues to engage residents on Budget measures. Residents who are interested in attending these sessions can register their interest by 2pm on Feb 28 at https://go.gov.sg/postbudget23

