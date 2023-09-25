DPM Lawrence Wong to be appointed deputy chairman of GIC

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is currently a GIC director, will serve as its deputy chairman come October. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
50 min ago

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will serve as deputy chairman of sovereign wealth fund GIC from October 1.

The role was left vacant after Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam stepped down in July to stand as a candidate in the presidential election in September, which he won. Mr Tharman was sworn in as Singapore’s ninth president on Sept 14.

In his new role as deputy chairman, Mr Wong, who has been a GIC board director since November 2018, will assist the chairman, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, to lead the board in overseeing GIC’s long-term asset allocation and portfolio performance.

In July, Mr Wong was appointed chairman of GIC’s investment strategies committee, following Mr Tharman’s resignation.

Mr Wong also succeeded Mr Tharman as the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore in July, and his appointment will run until May 31, 2026.

Mr Wong is also the Finance Minister and the chairman of Singapore Economic Development Board’s International Advisory Council.

