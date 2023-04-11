DPM Lawrence Wong outlines three ways to grow and sustain volunteerism in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Volunteering helps people develop a stronger sense of duty and responsibility for their fellow citizens, gives them purpose and meaning, and helps expand their social networks.

But it is not just something people do as individuals when they have spare time. Instead, it more fundamentally reflects who Singaporeans are as a people, and the kind of society they wish to have in Singapore, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking at the first Singapore Volunteer Management Conference held at SIM on Tuesday – which was attended by about 2,000 participants – Mr Wong said 20 years ago, fewer than 10 per cent of Singaporeans volunteered, but volunteerism rates reached a high of 35 per cent in 2016.

It has since come down to 22 per cent, partly because many schools and organisations had to stop activities due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“So we hope this decline is temporary,” he said, adding that Singapore’s volunteerism rate today is nevertheless more than double the rate 20 years ago, and comparable to the average rate amongst OECD countries.

Still, there is scope to do better, Mr Wong said.

In surveys, more than half of Singaporeans said they want to volunteer to help their fellow citizens, he said. But many cite reasons for not stepping forward, such as having not yet found the right volunteer opportunities which appeal to them, and worrying about juggling volunteer commitments with their family and work obligations.

For those who volunteer, he noted, a few find that the experience falls short of their expectations. Some feel ill-prepared or find it difficult to see how their efforts have made a difference. Feeling discouraged, they give up.

Mr Wong outlined three ways to grow and sustain volunteerism in Singapore.

First, the Government will continue to encourage Singaporeans to volunteer, and help match them to the relevant organisations and community groups.

It has rolled out the SG Cares app for people to easily find causes aligned to their interests. It also established SG Cares Volunteer Centres in each town, to help mobilise and train volunteers to meet the needs in their own community.

It will continue to grow the supply of volunteers across all ages, including in schools, and the Youth Corps for young people to do community projects locally and abroad.

Mr Wong added that the Government is trying to draw more working adults to continue volunteering after they leave school.