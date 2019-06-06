DPM Heng, Vivian attend Hari Raya open house hosted by Johor Sultan

Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and his wife Raja Zarith Sofiah with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and his wife Chang Hwee Nee, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his wife Joy at the Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru yesterday
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan attended the Hari Raya open house hosted by the Sultan of Johor yesterday at the Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru.

Mr Heng and Dr Balakrishnan had a joint audience with His Royal Highness Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Together with their wives, who accompanied them to the open house, the two Singapore ministers also posed for a photograph with the Sultan and his wife, Her Royal Highness Raja Zarith Sofiah.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Dr Balakrishnan said that he, together with Mr Heng and their wives, conveyed their Hari Raya greetings to the Sultan and his wife.

"We spent some time with the royal family catching up over a delicious lunch.

"The Sultan's open house is an annual tradition that Singapore's leaders have regularly attended, and reflects the warm and close relations between Singapore and Johor," wrote Dr Balakrishnan.

