DPM Heng Swee Keat tests positive for Covid-19, says symptoms not serious

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has caught Covid-19 while in Germany, and will not be attending the inaugural financial technology (fintech) conference Point Zero Forum.

Mr Heng said in a Facebook post on Sunday (June 19) that he tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday while in Berlin, despite donning masks and avoiding crowds throughout the trip.

"I woke up with a sore throat. My symptoms are so far not serious, thankfully because I am vaccinated and boosted," he added.

The forum, which is organised by the Swiss Secretariat for International Finance (SIF) and Elevandi, a non-profit organisation set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, will be held in Zurich from June 21 to June 23.

Apologising to everyone involved on the trip and the organisers of the Point Zero Forum, Mr Heng said that he is currently in isolation and will not be able to continue with his work trip.

He had travelled to London on June 12, where he attended the London Tech Week event, and arrived in Berlin on June 16. The last leg of his trip to Europe would have been in Switzerland.

"What an unusual Father's Day to be quarantined in a hotel abroad. But glad to do a video call with my family back in Singapore," said Mr Heng.

"Here's also wishing all fathers good health. Stay safe and stay strong, everyone!"