DPM Heng to make working visit to US

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat will make a working visit to New York and Boston in the United States from Oct 8 to 13, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

DPM Heng will attend the Investment Forum organised by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund managing its foreign reserves, next Monday.

He will also engage senior business leaders and leading research institutions in the US, as well as meet Singaporeans in the Boston area.

DPM Heng will be accompanied by officials from PMO, National Research Foundation, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Agency for Science, Technology and Research and Economic Development Board.