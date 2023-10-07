DPM Heng to make working visit to US

DPM Heng Swee Keat will attend the Investment Forum organised by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund managing its foreign reserves. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Christie Chiu
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat will make a working visit to New York and Boston in the United States from Oct 8 to 13, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

DPM Heng will attend the Investment Forum organised by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund managing its foreign reserves, next Monday.

He will also engage senior business leaders and leading research institutions in the US, as well as meet Singaporeans in the Boston area.

DPM Heng will be accompanied by officials from PMO, National Research Foundation, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Agency for Science, Technology and Research and Economic Development Board.

More On This Topic
Countries should look for common ground to meet long-term interests: DPM Heng
Singapore can be a trusted node for technology and innovation: DPM Heng

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top