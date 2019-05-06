DPM Heng Swee Keat on study trip to Switzerland; will attend St Gallen Symposium

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is in Switzerland on a study trip until Friday (May 10).

There, he will also be speaking at the 49th St Gallen Symposium on preparing citizens for future challenges, as well as Asia's growth and its implications.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, will be leading a government and business delegation on the study trip.

"(They) will be engaging various research institutes and companies in Switzerland to study the strengths of the Swiss system in their productivity, R&D, and industry development efforts," it said.

Mr Heng is accompanied by MOF officials, as well as representatives from the Trade and Industry Ministry, Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore, and the National Research Foundation.

The St Gallen Symposium is an annual conference that brings together young people, key decision-makers and thought leaders from all around the world. Topics discussed typically cover politics, economics and social issues.

Previous iterations of the symposium had been attended by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.