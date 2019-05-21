DPM Heng Swee Keat on 8-day visit to China

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will visit Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong from Wednesday (May 22) to May 29.

In Beijing, Mr Heng will meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Vice-Premier Han Zheng, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office Yang Jiechi, and Minister of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) International Department Song Tao, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, will then travel to Shanghai, where he will meet Shanghai party secretary Li Qiang.

Mr Heng will also co-chair the inaugural Singapore-Shanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council (SSCCC) meeting with Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong. Over 50 Singapore business representatives from 35 Singapore companies will participate in the SSCCC meeting.

The setting up of the SSCCC will strengthen Singapore's engagement of China's key financial and business hub, and tap the economic integration of the Yangtze River Delta region.

DPM Heng will also deliver a keynote speech at the 2019 Pujiang Innovation Forum. Singapore is the Country-of-Honour of the forum this year. Mr Heng will meet Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang on the sidelines of the forum.

Mr Heng will also deliver a speech at the China Executive Leadership Academy Pudong, which is a national-level leadership institute that specializes in international exchange, reform and China's opening-up.

In Guangdong in southern China, Mr Heng will meet Guangdong party secretary Li Xi and other leaders.

Mr Heng will also visit the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City.

In Shenzhen, he will meet Shenzhen party chief Wang Weizhong. Mr Heng will also visit technology companies in Shenzhen to better understand the technology and innovation landscape.

Mr Heng will then travel to Hong Kong, where he will meet Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Financial Secretary Paul Chan, as well as prominent Hong Kong business leaders and academics.

DPM Heng will be accompanied by Foreign Minister and Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation initiative Vivian Balakrishnan (Shenzhen and Hong Kong only), Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Law and Health and vice co-chairman of the SSCCC Edwin Tong (Beijing and Shanghai only) and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng (Beijing and Shanghai only).

He will also be accompanied by officials from the ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Law, and Trade and Industry, Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore, Infocomm and Media Development Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore, National Research Foundation, and Singapore Tourism Board.