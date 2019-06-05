DPM Heng Swee Keat, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visit Johor Sultan on Hari Raya

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan attended the Hari Raya Open House hosted by the Sultan of Johor on Wednesday (June 5) at the Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Bahru.

Mr Heng and Dr Balakrishnan had a joint audience with His Royal Highness Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

Together with their wives, who accompanied them to the open house, Mr Heng and Dr Balakrishnan also posed for a photo with the Sultan and his wife, Her Royal Highness Raja Zarith Sofiah.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 5), Dr Balakrishnan said that he, together with DPM Heng and their wives, conveyed their Hari Raya greetings to the Sultan.

"We spent some time with the Royal Family catching up over a delicious lunch. The Sultan's Open House is an annual tradition that Singapore's leaders have regularly attended, and reflects the warm and close relations between Singapore and Johor."