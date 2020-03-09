DPM Heng Swee Keat pays tribute to his wife in celebration of International Women's Day

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat paid tribute to his wife Chang Hwee Nee in celebration of International Women's Day on Sunday (March 8), thanking her in posts both on Facebook and Instagram.

He posted a picture of them forming a heart shape together with their fingers, and called her "my pillar of strength and support".

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, said: "Together with her by my side, we have brought up our two children, and she showered me with the best care after my stroke, helping to nurse me back to full recovery in 2016. She is my #SuperSHEro."

#SuperSHEro is a social media hashtag that plays on "superhero" and "she".

Mr Heng, 58, and Ms Chang, 57, have a daughter and son in their 20s.

In 2016, the minister suffered a stroke, and collapsed during a Cabinet meeting on May 12. He was hospitalised for more than six weeks and has since fully recovered.

In his post, Mr Heng also wished Singaporean women a happy International Women's Day, noting that they "play vital roles in shaping Singapore and nurturing Singaporeans into who we are today".

"Do take the time to celebrate the women in your life - be it your wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend or colleague - who have inspired you or made a positive impact, not just today but any day," he said.

"Let's continue to build a supportive environment for our women to fulfil their aspirations for a better Singapore for all!"

The couple last shared personal messages to each other last year, at a Father's Day celebration event. They had struggled to balance work and spend time with their children, said Mr Heng.

Ms Chang, who is chief executive of the National Heritage Board, had thanked Mr Heng for always being by her side. "It's always been a very close partnership, right from the beginning, and I am very thankful for that," she said then.