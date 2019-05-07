DPM Heng now sits next to PM Lee in Parliament

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is now seated on the left of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Parliament, following the Cabinet reshuffle in which he was appointed to his current post.

Mr Heng has taken the seat previously occupied by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the former DPM, who is now seated two places from PM Lee's right. Mr Tharman is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing sits next to Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.

All MPs have designated seats in Parliament. PM Lee is now flanked by Mr Heng and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, the former DPM who continues as Coordinating Minister for National Security.

Mr Heng's promotion to sole DPM last month sends the signal that he has been appointed leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation leadership.

PM Lee is the party's secretary-general, Mr Heng its first assistant secretary-general and Mr Chan is second assistant secretary-general.

PM Lee has said Mr Heng will have greater responsibilities as Singapore's No. 2. His key tasks involve setting the agenda, outlining the Government's position and policies to the people and building his team.

Mr Heng was not in Parliament yesterday as he is in Switzerland on a work trip.

Linette Lai