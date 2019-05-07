DPM Heng leads team on study trip to Switzerland

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is in Switzerland on a study trip until Friday.

He will also be speaking at the 49th St Gallen Symposium on preparing citizens for future challenges, as well as Asia's growth and its implications.

In a statement yesterday, the Finance Ministry said Mr Heng, who is also the Finance Minister, will be leading a government and business delegation on the study trip.

"(They) will be engaging various research institutes and companies in Switzerland to study the strengths of the Swiss system in their productivity, R&D and industry development efforts," it said.

Mr Heng is accompanied by the ministry's officials and representatives from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore, and National Research Foundation.

The St Gallen Symposium is an annual conference that brings together young people with key decision-makers and thought leaders from round the world. Topics discussed typically include politics, economics and social issues.

Previous iterations of the symposium have been attended by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.