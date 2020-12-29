DPM Heng hosts Japanese minister to lunch

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat hosted Japanese Minister in Charge of Administrative Reform Taro Kono to lunch yesterday. Also present were Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Education Maliki Osman and Japan's Ambassador to Singapore Jun Yamazaki.

Mr Kono is on a four-day working visit to Singapore till tomorrow. Mr Heng said in a Facebook post that they discussed the rapidly-evolving Covid-19 situation in their countries and globally, and had a good exchange on how they can accelerate digitalisation efforts in their governments.

Mr Heng noted that Mr Kono had spent some time in Singapore early in his career, when he worked for Fuji Xerox, and added that he was glad to reacquaint him with chilli crab and durian during lunch.

While here, Mr Kono will also meet Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, and receive briefings by several agencies.