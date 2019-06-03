DPM Heng, General Wei discuss ties

Chinese Defence Minister and State Councillor Wei Fenghe met Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue yesterday.

General Wei, who is also on an introductory visit to Singapore, congratulated Mr Heng on his new appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and as Singapore co-chair of the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Mr Heng congratulated Gen Wei on his plenary speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue. The PMO said DPM Heng and Gen Wei had a good discussion on Singapore-China bilateral relations and China's role in the region.

"The DPM also welcomed Gen Wei to return for future editions of the Shangri-La Dialogue," the statement said.