DPM briefed on SCDF procedures

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling being briefed on decontamination procedures by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Lieutenant-Colonel Janice Oh (left) at Kallang Fire Station yesterday. With them was SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap. Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, spoke to paramedics and other front-line officers, and Team Singapore athletes who had come to show their support. He also recorded a video message pointing to support measures for families and firms in tomorrow's Budget.