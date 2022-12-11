Dozens turn up on first day of wake for fallen NSF firefighter

SINGAPORE - Dozens of grieving family members and friends turned up for the wake of fallen firefighter Corporal Edward H. Go at Sin Ming on Sunday.

The 19-year-old died last Thursday after fighting a fire in a rental flat at Block 91 Henderson Road.

The full-time National Serviceman had enlisted in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in January, and had plans to enrol in medical school upon completion of his service.

He is the first person from SCDF to have died during an operation.

Cpl Go’s wake is being held at the Trinity Casket Chapel of Light at 38, Sin Ming Drive.

On Sunday, dozens of friends and family came together at the wake to pay their respects to the fallen firefighter.

A slideshow showcasing photos of Cpl Go was played as visitors offered their condolences. Condolence wreaths were addressed to his father Daniel and mother Helen, and his sister Rachel.

The wake will be held until Monday, with a night service expected to be held at 8pm on Monday night.

The funeral service will be at noon on Tuesday, before the cortege leaves for a ceremonial funeral and cremation at Mandai Crematorium.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who arrived at the wake at about 2.30pm, said he knew the parents of the dead firefighter.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “I think everyone is shocked... incredibly saddened.

“It’s the ultimate nightmare for a parent, and it could be anyone’s son whose paid the ultimate sacrifice to serve this country.

“So, we’ll wait for the investigations to be completed. It has to be done carefully, and thoroughly, and completely.”

In the meantime, every parent would deeply feel the loss felt by Cpl Go’s parents, Dr Balakrishnan added.