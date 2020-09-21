Dover Park Hospice raises $1m at virtual charity dinner

More than $1 million was raised at Dover Park Hospice's first virtual charity dinner last Friday.

About 250 guests attended the online fund-raiser, themed Sweet Summer Nights, which took guests on a trip to a tropical island from the comfort of their own homes.

The money raised will go towards providing holistic palliative care for patients and supporting their caregivers, said the hospice.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, the guest of honour at the event, said in his speech that, given the economic downturn, many charities are finding it harder to raise funds.

"In such trying times, I applaud the team at Dover Park Hospice for your dedication and hard work in caring for your patients," said Mr Heng, who is also the Finance Minister.

"I read your most recent annual report, and was inspired by one line, 'Every moment matters, even in the time of Covid-19'. Indeed, you must continue to innovate and provide the best care to your patients despite the circumstances."

Mr Heng said that great strides have been made in palliative care since the hospice movement in Singapore started in the 1980s, but more can still be done to raise awareness of it.

He added that he was glad to learn that the hospice has expanded its services, such as with the opening of its day care facility in October last year, and the recent expansion of home care services that also serves non-cancer patients with end-stage organ failure.

Dover Park Hospice chairman Jeremy Lim said: "Though these are certainly very challenging times, we remain steadfast in providing the best care for our patients and caregivers in the new normal. We will have to be more innovative and transform the way we operate.

"We are excited about our move to our new facility at the Integrated Care Hub in 2022, as we ramp up our resources and infrastructure to serve twice as many patients."

The Integrated Care Hub, to be managed by Tan Tock Seng Hospital, will be a 500-bed community facility that will offer a full range of rehabilitation facilities and palliative care services.

Part of the funds raised from last Friday's dinner will go towards the hospice's new facility at the hub.

Guests at the virtual dinner enjoyed live-streamed performances from radio deejay Denise Tan, who performed a skit and hosted the event, as well as a medley of Abba hits by the hospice's show choir, made up of volunteers.

A curated dinner from award-winning food and beverage establishments, such as Odette and Alma by Juan Amador, was delivered to the guests' homes.

Guests also took part in a silent auction and a raffle draw.