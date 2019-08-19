Dover Park Hospice event raises $1m for terminally ill patients

More than $1 million was raised last Saturday night at the Dover Park Hospice (DPH) Sunflower Gala Ball in support of terminally ill patients.

DPH chairman Robert Chew announced at the event that the hospice, located in Jalan Tan Tock Seng in Novena, will double its inpatient capacity in the future to meet the growing demand for palliative care as the Singaporean population continues to age.

DPH is a non-profit organisation that specialises in caring for the terminally ill, and has served more than 12,000 patients since it was set up in 1992.

About 800 patients come under its care every year.

He said: "As we prepare for our move to the Integrated Care Hub at Health City Novena in 2021, we are working towards doubling our inpatient capacity from 50 to 100 beds, and expanding our home care and daycare services to serve more patients."

The upcoming expansion is in addition to the new daycare operations that the hospice started in April, which Mr Chew said give the organisation the ability to "deliver integrated palliative care in a seamless manner to ensure continuity of care for our patients based on their needs".

The Sunflower Gala Ball, which raised at least $1.065 million, is DPH's annual fund-raiser event. This year, the glitzy black-tie event was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, where close to 500 guests enjoyed a four-course dinner as well as a silent auction. Health Minister Gan Kim Yong was the guest of honour.

The silent auction showcased a unique jewellery piece as well as a rare bottle of whisky.

The jewellery piece, donated by The Canary Diamond, was a bespoke diamond bracelet worth $35,600, fashioned from 10 fancy yellow diamonds totalling 5.35 carats and 310 round white diamonds at 2.79 carats.

Meanwhile, the Port Ellen 39-year-old single malt scotch whisky, sponsored by drinks company Diageo Rare And Exceptional, is one of only 1,500 bottles in the world.

With the night's theme of "Jam, Jive, Jazz", guests were also treated to special performances by local singer Jacintha Abisheganaden and Mr Richard Eu, chairman of consumer healthcare company Eu Yan Sang International.