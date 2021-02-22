Media:
Credits:
PHOTO: ST FILE
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps:
SINGAPORE - In WhatsApp texts, Facebook messages, e-mails and face-to-face meetings with residents in his Ulu Pandan ward, MP Christopher de Souza found a vast majority in favour of retaining Dover Forest - with only "very few" requests seeking its clearing.
"The forest has been adopted by many of the residents and made to become part of Ulu Pandan's green and natural landscape," he said.
Blurb/Summary:
Real estate and land planning experts said larger questions lie over the Government's priorities.
Web Category:
Hermes ID:
6 348 524
Hermes Doc Ref:
JODOVER22A-OL
Display Type:
Default Article
Hermes Source:
SPH
Print copyright:
SPH
Display Headline:
Dover Forest case: Levelling the playing field between development and conservation
Allow overwrite?:
Content Access:
Premium
Print Content:
0
Hide Comments:
Hide Media Field:
24 Live Blog Display:
FALSE
Disable AMP Page:
Display Affiliate Statement:
IAB Taxonomy: