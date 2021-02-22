Dover Forest case: Levelling the playing field between development and conservation

Submitted by hermesauto on Feb 22, 2021, 5:00 am
Media: 
Real estate and land planning experts said larger questions lie over the Government's priorities.
Caption: 
Real estate and land planning experts said larger questions lie over the Government's priorities.
Credits: 
PHOTO: ST FILE
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps: 

SINGAPORE - In WhatsApp texts, Facebook messages, e-mails and face-to-face meetings with residents in his Ulu Pandan ward, MP Christopher de Souza found a vast majority in favour of retaining Dover Forest - with only "very few" requests seeking its clearing.

"The forest has been adopted by many of the residents and made to become part of Ulu Pandan's green and natural landscape," he said.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Blurb/Summary: 
Real estate and land planning experts said larger questions lie over the Government's priorities.
Byline: 
Justin Ong
Web Category: 
Singapore
Hermes ID: 
6 348 524
Hermes Doc Ref: 
JODOVER22A-OL
Display Type: 
Default Article
Keywords/Tags: 
CONSERVATION/PRESERVATION
LAND PLANNING/LAND SALES
ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES
Hermes Author ID: 
JUSTINO
Hermes Source: 
SPH
Print copyright: 
SPH
Display Headline: 
Dover Forest case: Levelling the playing field between development and conservation
Allow overwrite?: 
Content Access: 
Premium
Print Content: 
0
Display Updated Timestamp: 
FALSE
Hide Comments: 
Hide Media Field: 
24 Live Blog Display: 
FALSE
Disable AMP Page: 
Display Affiliate Statement: 
IAB Taxonomy: 
IAB_SCIENCE_ ENVIRONMENT
IAB_BUSINESS AND FINANCE_ INDUSTRIES
IAB_BUSINESS AND FINANCE_ ECONOMY
IAB_BUSINESS AND FINANCE_ BUSINESS
IAB_EVENTS AND ATTRACTIONS_ PARKS & NATURE
IAB_REAL ESTATE_ DEVELOPMENTAL SITES
GS Taxonomy: 
GS_SCIENCE_ENVIRON
GS_POLITICS_MISC
GS_HOME_PROPERTY
GS_TECH_COMPUTING
GS_EDUCATION_UNIVERSITY
GS_HOME_GARDENING