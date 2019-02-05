Double joy for grandmum's favourite day of the year

Madam Siah Choo Ing, 79, excitedly counts down to Chinese New Year Eve every year without fail.

"It is my favourite day of the year, better than my birthday and all the other occasions," the grandmother of four said in Mandarin. "It is our family tradition and the one event where the whole family comes together harmoniously to have a meal."

The office attendant had a reunion lunch yesterday with nine family members at Swatow Seafood restaurant in Toa Payoh. The family has had reunion dinners at the restaurant for the past four to five years.

Madam Siah said her family decided to have their reunion meals at restaurants as it saves them the hassle of preparing the food, adding that it also allows them to truly enjoy the festive atmosphere.

They had a reunion lunch this year as they were too late to get a table for dinner. But for the chirpy Madam Siah, the change came with a bonus.

"We still need to eat dinner tonight, so my daughter is cooking a steamboat dinner for the family," she said. "I am very happy that we have two reunion meals together - I will be very full this year."

