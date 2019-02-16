Chingay 2019: Double delight

A 270m painting to commemorate the Singapore Bicentennial was one of the highlights of last night's Chingay parade.

The annual parade held at the F1 Pit Building, part of Chinese New Year festivities, coincides with the bicentennial, which commemorates the 200th anniversary of Sir Stamford Raffles' arrival here in 1819.

It featured about 6,500 performers from more than 50 local and foreign parade contingents. There were acrobatic stilt walkers, and freestyle lions on high poles.

The 10 foreign contingents that took part included those from South Korea, which had 130 performers from the Buan Art Force Dance Company and the Korean Taekwondo Martial Art Academy.

The other groups hailed from countries such as Cambodia, China, Indonesia and Japan.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee were the guests of honour at the parade.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee stood atop a butterfly-themed float on the first night of the two-day Chingay parade at the F1 Pit Building yesterday, as they joined in the festivities. The theme for this year's edition of the annual street parade organised by the People's Association is Dreams Funtasia (Bicentennial Edition). More than 6,500 performers from over 50 local and international contingents are taking part. Also on the float was People's Association deputy chairman Chan Chun Sing, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



6,500

Number of performers in the Chingay parade.

The finale, Voyage of Dreams - from Singapore to Singaporean, included an aerial performance from a double-helix structure representing the Singaporean DNA.

The parade will also take place tonight.