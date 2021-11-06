Double-decker bus hits taxi shelter in Yishun; 2 pedestrians, driver injured

SINGAPORE - A double-decker bus crashed into a taxi stand shelter in Yishun on Saturday (Nov 6), and a 63-year-old Tower Transit driver was taken to hospital along with two women aged 60 and 64.

The accident, which involved bus service 969, caused the structure in Yishun Avenue 2 to collapse partially.

The taxi stand is next to Yishun MRT station, and the bus was travelling from Tampines to Woodlands.

The two women were pedestrians, the police told The Straits Times.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which said it had received a call for assistance around 1pm, said all three were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In a Facebook post, bus operator Tower Transit said the bus captain has since been suspended.

"We are in the process of getting in touch with the injured and their families and assisting the authorities with an investigation. To those affected in any way by the accident, we're very sorry," said Tower Transit.

The taxi stand was barricaded with police officers managing the crowd of more than 50 onlookers when ST arrived at the scene around 3.30pm.

There were also workers assessing the damage at the site, where the affected bus remained.

Investigations are ongoing.

Mr Koh Boon Choong, who was at Yishun MRT station and witnessed the collision, said he heard a loud crash and saw the shelter fall.

“Around three to four people who were waiting at the taxi stand ran away and 20 passengers alighted from the back door of the bus,” said the 59-year-old factory operator.