Dorm rooms designated for recovered workers

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo visiting Westlite Papan dormitory yesterday to view rooms that have been designated for recovered workers. She also visited Avery Lodge dormitory to tour the on-site medical facilities such as a medical post, swab isolation facility and community recovery facility. At Westlite Papan dormitory, an entire level comprising 14 rooms, each with a capacity for 16 people, has been designated for recovered workers. Measures are taken to prevent inter-mingling and to ensure the safety of workers, such as thorough cleaning and disinfecting of rooms, installing a disinfectant machine in the lift, making contactless deliveries of meals and groceries to residents, and regulating the entry and exit of workers from the level.

