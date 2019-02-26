Door falls on woman at carpark lift lobby of Alexandra Central Mall

SINGAPORE (STOMP) - A woman was taken to hospital after a door fell on her in the carpark lift lobby of Alexandra Central Mall on Sunday evening (Feb 24).

Several people alerted citizen journalism website Stomp to a video of the incident, which occurred on the fourth floor of the building at 6.24pm.

In the video, a man enters the lift lobby through its doors. A woman follows behind.

As the pair wait for the lift, a door at the lobby entrance swings shut and comes into contact with an adjacent door.

This causes the adjacent door to fall on the woman.

The man and another person, who rushes into the lift lobby, try to lift the door off her.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for medical assistance at 321 Alexandra Road - the mall's address - at around 6.30pm and took one person to National University Hospital.

When Stomp visited Alexandra Central Mall on Tuesday (Feb 26) at around 5.40pm, the door in question had been removed.

Warning signs had also been put up.

When contacted by Stomp, a spokesman for the mall's management said: "There was an incident involving the glass door at the fourth storey carpark lift lobby at Alexandra Central Mall on Feb 24 evening.

"The management of Alexandra Central expressed regret on this unfortunate incident and is looking into this matter seriously. However, we are unable to reveal any details concerning this case as it is currently under police investigation."

The management has contacted the parties involved in the incident and will render any assistance required, said the spokesman.

"In addition, the management has also engaged a contractor to conduct thorough checks on all the glass doors and take the necessary safety measures," he added.