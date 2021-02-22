Don't breed monster fish if you can't keep them for long term, say fish collectors

SINGAPORE - An avid fish collector for the past 11 years, Mr Clarence Ng, 25, has reared many species of "monster" fish, such as gars, snakeheads and bichirs.

Hooked on angling in his teenage years, Mr Ng's first encounter with a giant snakehead back in 2010 sparked his fascination with such "monster" fishes.

"The giant snakeheads, they follow their children around and are very territorial. They attack anything that goes near them, even your hooks," said the digital designer.

Mr Ng bought a baby snakehead after spotting one in an aquarium shop when he was about 14 years old and has started rearing such fish since, including short-bodied alligator gars.

More than a week ago, a "monstrous" alligator gar carcass was sighted at MacRitchie Reservoir, raising concerns of illegal release of fish into water bodies. The species, which can grow up to 2.5m long, is native to North America.

Mr Ng said that owners who illegally release fish are irresponsible and should think about the environmental consequences.

"They're just selfish and only want to keep a species they cannot house long term. When they're unable to care for it, they just release it," he said.

For owners who are no longer able to care for their fish, he suggested that they visit Love Fish Singapore on Facebook, a community dedicated to rehoming fish.

According to a study of non-native freshwater fishes of Singapore published by the National University of Singapore (NUS) last December, keeping monster fish species, some of which can grow to sizes larger than adult humans, is still a hobby here for some collectors.

While an 8cm baby alligator gar can be bought for around $5 from aquarium shops here, Mr Ian Toh, owner of Toh Aquarium often advises his potential buyers to reconsider due to its rapid growth.

"They eat small fish, so some people find it fun to have them as pets, but when they grow bigger they become quite a problem," Mr Toh said. "Some of them have even asked me if I can take them back, but I tell them I don't have the space for it."

Mr Lionel Lau, 32, an aquarium hobbyist, said that some alligator gar collectors are ignorant of the "sheer size" they can reach because they did not research into the species before buying.

"Potential owners should consider beforehand if they have the space to rear these monster fishes before getting one," the digital marketer added.

Dr Tan Heok Hui, an ichthyologist from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, suggested that ownership of such exotic fish be licensed, noting that the arowana, a prized ornamental fish, is microchipped - similar to cats and dogs.



Though the illegal release of gars may pose a threat to other species in the ecosystem, nature has a way of curbing them.

Dr Tan, who also contributed to the NUS study last year, said that a temperate species like the gar requires a cool season to be sexually reproductive, adding: "In a tropical country like Singapore, they may not be able to breed naturally."

Mr Lim Liang Jim, group director of the National Parks Board's (NParks) National Biodiversity Centre, said that NParks staff regularly remove invasive species in Singapore's nature reserves and other green spaces when they spot them.

Offenders caught releasing animals in parks and nature reserves face fines of up to $50,000, while those who release wildlife can be fined a maximum of $5,000.

NParks also conducts educational and outreach activities together with schools and volunteer groups to discourage release of animals or unwanted pets, Mr Lim added.

"I personally feel that public education is very important and this needs to start early, and it needs to be repeated," said Dr Tan.

Do you know alligator gar can grow to 1m long in 2 to 3 years?

The fish is native to North America but juvenile alligator gar are sold in local shops.

Here's what you need to know about the species:

Size and age

The largest alligator gar officially recorded was 2.57m long, weighing 148kg. This species has a lifespan of around 10 to 20 years in captivity. Mr Ian Toh, owner of Toh Aquarium, said that alligator gars usually grow to a size of about 1m within two to three years.

Tank requirements

The recommended tank size should be at least 1.5m long and 1m wide, with a thickness of 12mm to 20mm in order to withstand the gar's might, according to Mr Toh. The water and the filter should also be changed every week. The tank requires a heater to maintain water temperature of 29 to 33 deg C.

Dietary needs

Alligator gars are piscivores, animals that primarily feed on fish. They are ambush predators - they lie in wait until unsuspecting fish swim by and then lunge at them. An adult gar requires around 200g to 300g of food per week, and its recommended diet consists of either live feeder fish or frozen seafood.

Toxic eggs

While the flesh of gar is edible, its eggs contain an ichthyotoxin, a type of protein toxin that is poisonous to humans. The symptoms of ichthyotoxin poisoning can include headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness and a drop in blood pressure, among others.