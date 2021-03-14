'Don't be afraid to ask for help', says mother who contemplated suicide

SINGAPORE - All Jenny (not her real name), a working mother of two, had heard from 10pm to 5am one night was the wailing of her children - a toddler and an infant.

Each time Jenny, who is in her 30s, coaxed one child to sleep, the other would cry again. While she was at her wits' end, her husband, a healthcare worker, was at work completing an overnight shift.

Exhausted, she called him and said: "You better quit your job now or I'm going to divorce you."

It was nights like this, following a stressful pregnancy, that made Jenny suicidal, as the working mother juggled both home and work commitments during the pandemic.

Mental health professionals told The Straits Times they're seeing more people expressing a sense of hopelessness, leading some to consider suicide.

Suicide and crisis hotlines told The Straits Times they saw a spike in the number of calls last year, with April to June - the circuit breaker period - the standout months.

The Institute of Mental Health's mental health helpline saw a 48 per cent increase in the number of calls from April to December last year as compared to the same period the previous year. Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said this in a parliamentary response to Ms Raeesah Khan (Sengkang GRC), who had asked about postpartum and mental health issues on Feb 26.

To tackle the looming mental health crisis, the Health Ministry and Institute of Mental Health set up the Covid-19 mental wellness task force in October last year,to identify gaps in mental health support across government organisations.

Jenny said the months leading up to her baby's birth last June were very stressful. There was the constant fear her husband would bring the virus home, or fall sick and miss their child's birth.

As the baby was due during the circuit breaker, Jenny was unsure if she would get support during her confinement. Childcare centres were closed then.

She reached her breaking point after the baby's arrival, when her older child's rejection of her made her feel worthless as a mother. She also got angry often and lashed out at her children.

She said: "I thought to myself, if I just jump, maybe my kids would be happier. Maybe I could finally rest."

At one point, she contemplated harming her children. She said: "It was really alarming, and I knew I had to seek help then."

Jenny saw a psychiatrist, who diagnosed her with postpartum depression and prescribed anti-depressants to regulate her mood. Within a week, her condition improved - she no longer experienced fits of uncontrollable rage, nor did she have any suicidal thoughts.

Now a month into recovery, Jenny is thankful for the support she has received from friends and family. Her friends would check in with her when she was down, while her parents and in-laws chipped in to help take care of her children. Following that outburst, things between her husband and her improved, and he was always supportive towards her, she said.

Said Jenny: "Don't be afraid to ask for help. It's okay to prioritise yourself, because when you do that, it trickles down."

Jenny is part of the Breastfeeding Mothers' Support Group (BMSG), a local organisation that offers counselling and training workshops for breastfeeding mothers.

BMSG president Khatim Hamidon said: "Many mothers were cut off from their family and friends, crucial sources of help and support, during the circuit breaker. The pandemic, with its enforced separation and isolation, has placed strain on the mental health of mothers everywhere."

The Japan Times had reported that Japan saw 20,919 deaths by suicide in 2020, up from about 20,000 suicides in 2019, the first time in 11 years its suicide rate increased.

Social service agencies here told ST suicidal tendencies among clients arose from stressors such as marital conflicts, financial instability, and isolation.

Suicide prevention agency, Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), said losing a job, for instance, could hurt an individual's self-worth.

Its chief executive, Mr Gasper Tan, said: "The feelings of loss and confusion, coupled with the prolonged stresses from navigating the uncertain employment market, can overwhelm individuals with intense feelings of hopelessness and helplessness."

Counsellor Sharlene Teo, from Fei Yue Community Services, said it was an encouraging sign more people were willing to verbalise their problems.

Said Ms Teo: "Mental health and well-being should not be a taboo topic but one that can be more naturally discussed."

Andrew (not his real name), 22, a university student, woke up one morning with an overwhelming urge to kill himself. He called his parents, who immediately drove to his university dormitory and took him to see a therapist.

It saved his life.

Friction between his parents who often fought, the feeling of isolation during the circuit breaker, and a devastating break-up made Andrew suicidal.

He said: "Every second of life was torturous. I could not eat or sleep, and there were days I was so weak I could not walk."

But frequent counselling sessions and talking to friends with similar struggles have helped. His parents' relationship has also improved.

Said Andrew: "The most important thing to know is you're not alone. It's just whether you have the courage to seek help, and to continue seeking help."