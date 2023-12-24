Donations fell by 5 per cent to $2.95 billion at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE – The total donations collected by more than 2,300 charities here fell by about 5 per cent to $2.95 billion at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when many in-person fund-raising activities were disrupted.

The sums raised fell from $3.12 billion in the 2020 financial year (FY) to $2.95 billion in FY2021, according to the Commissioner of Charities (COC) annual report 2022 released in early December 2023.

Only the community and health sectors recorded a rise in donations in FY2021. All other sectors, such as religious, education, and arts and heritage, saw a drop in donations.

The latest figures are compiled based on charities’ annual submissions for their FY that ended in 2021, COC Desmond Chin told The Straits Times.

For example, some charities’ FY2021 started in April 2020 and ended in March 2021, while others started in January 2021 and ended in December 2021.

There were 2,379 charities registered as at end-December 2022, and 45 per cent of them were religious groups such as churches and temples.

Charities in the religious and social and welfare sectors received $1.67 billion, which amounted to more than half of the total donations collected by the entire charity sector in FY2021.