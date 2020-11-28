Donating unused leave to charity not common practice, but employees surveyed supportive of idea

SINGAPORE - Allowing staff to convert unused leave into cash donations for charity is a novel idea that has not yet taken hold among organisations here, but there are signs that it is gaining traction.

The idea has struck a chord amid the disruptions caused by the pandemic, including travel restrictions that have curbed Singaporeans' itchy feet and prompted many to re-look how they use their leave.

The most striking sign that cashing in leave for charity came last week with news that faculty and staff at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) donated more than $10 million of their unused leave to support the university's students.

A handful of organisations, including the National University of Singapore, said schemes to allow staff to donate unused annual leave are in the works but most organisations prefer to encourage employees to help the community in other ways.

Standard Chartered bank started a volunteer leave scheme about 10 years ago that gives each employee three days a year to volunteer for causes they care about.

StanChart, which said its staff volunteer for about 4,000 days a year, gave employees an extra day of volunteering leave this year to "support our community through the pandemic".

OCBC staff cannot donate leave but the bank has added flexibility over days off amid the pandemic.

Mr Ernest Phang, OCBC head of corporate services for group human resources, said employees can carry forward 12 days of annual leave to 2021 instead of the usual seven or encash their days owing.

The bank's "Flex Plan" also allows employees to convert up to three days of leave into flex credits that can be used on medical expenses, insurance premiums or wellness expenses for themselves or their family members.

Most employees willing to donate leave

A Straits Times survey of 474 people from Thursday to noon on Saturday found that most respondents want their employers to allow them to donate unused leave.

While 81 per cent said they have unused leave, 55 per cent said they would support donating some of their days to charity.

Those keen on leave donation said they would prefer to donate to charity instead of being forced to clear days owing or to avoid having them forfeited.

Others felt that charities may be in more need of donations during the pandemic.

Those who preferred not to donate their leave said they would rather spend time with their loved ones or be allowed to encash their days owing. Some also felt there were better ways to donate to charity.

Around 36 per cent of people willing to donate leave said they would be prepared to give up less than half of their unused annual entitlement while a similar number reckoned they would donate exactly half.

The survey found that 21 per cent would donate all their leave while the remaining respondents - 8 per cent - said they would give more than half their unused balance.

It also noted that 62 per cent said the practice of donating leave should carry on after the pandemic.

Experts cite benefits of leave donation, encourage all forms of charity

Human resources experts said that while leave donation remains uncommon in Singapore, having such schemes may make a firm more appealing for job seekers.

Ms Jaime Lim, group business leader at executive search and outplacement services firm PeopleSearch Singapore, said an increasing number of job candidates the firm deals with said they want to work for companies with "a sense of mission" and "those that care about more than just the bottom line".

"In this regard, leave donation programmes could certainly burnish companies' employer brand and go a long way towards attracting and retaining belief-driven professionals," she added.

Ms Linda Teo, country manager at recruitment agency ManpowerGroup Singapore, said donating leave is "an easy way for staff to do something meaningful and contribute to charity as the donation comes from their entitlement".

She added that leave donation can help to boost employee morale and an organisation's corporate image.

Dr Zhang Weina, a senior lecturer in finance at the NUS Business School, said all forms of giving should be encouraged, not just leave donation.

For instance, 1,600 staff from Singapore's five polytechnics - Nanyang, Ngee Ann, Republic, Singapore and Temasek - donated a combined $417,000 of their Solidarity Payments to support their needy students during the pandemic.

The payments of $600 for each Singaporean were disbursed in April to help people get through the pandemic.

The polytechnics said in a joint statement that the donations benefited about 635 students.

Some organisations also make donations directly to beneficiaries or charities.

A spokesman for FairPrice said it donated $3 million to the less fortunate through its food voucher scheme this year and an additional $500,000 to charities whose donation receipts have been hit badly by the pandemic.

Singapore National Employers' Federation executive director Sim Gim Guan lauded the donations made by NTU's faculty and staff.

"The federation encourages employers to continue to do good together with their employees so that both their business and the community can do well together," he said.

Additional reporting Mok Qiu Lin