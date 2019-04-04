Donate to ST School Pocket Money Fund on mobile phones

Michelle Toh En Qi was 11 years old when her mother quit her full-time job to care for Michelle's sister, who has special needs.

It left her father, Mr Toh Kien Leong, 45, as the sole breadwinner of the family. Working as a security guard, he struggled to make ends meet.

But since 2017, with the help of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), Michelle and her sister have been able to buy school meals and things needed for classes, and purchase transport concession passes.

There is enough for school-based enrichment classes as well.

Donors can give to Michelle, now 14, and other beneficiaries of STSPMF using their mobile phones.

To donate, scan the PayNow QR code using an existing mobile banking application, and indicate the sum. In the reference section, key in the NRIC/FIN as well as contact number for tax exemption.

STSPMF was started in 2000 as a community project by The Straits Times to give pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

Since then, it has helped over 170,000 cases of children and youth in need, and disbursed over $60 million.

The funds go towards school pocket money disbursements and social and educational development of needy children and youth, who can buy a meal during recess, pay for transport or use it to meet other schooling needs.

The financial help also eases the burden of many parents, who are already struggling to feed their families.

Ms Tan Bee Heong, general manager of STSPMF, said: "Technological advancements have changed the way donors contribute to charities. In keeping up with digital trends, we hope to nurture giving by making it more convenient for the community to support our cause."