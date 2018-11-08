Donate to BB's Share-A-Gift project via QR codes

Donors can go cashless when contributing to the Boys' Brigade's (BB) Christmas charity project this year. Its collection tins will have PayNow QR codes so that donors can give money virtually.

The donations will go towards the annual Share-A-Gift project which runs from Nov 21 to Dec 17.

Now in its 31st year, the project provides food hampers to the needy and grants their wishes for items. The Boys' Brigade is one of several charities which have implemented cashless methods in their fundraising efforts.

There is an ongoing initiative by the National Council of Social Service to encourage charities to use cashless technology.

The BB's latest push builds on last year's efforts to move cash donations online, which has allowed the group to reach out to more donors, noted Mr Lui Chong Chee, chairman of The Boys' Brigade's Share-A-Gift project 2018.

Last year, donors started making donations via the NTUC FairPrice online portal.

"It's convenient for the new millennial generation... You can just use the QR codes to contribute," Mr Lui said at a news conference yesterday.

This year, the project aims to help 41,756 beneficiaries, including 9,053 needy families and individuals who have requested specific items, such as shoes, clothing and chicken essence, under a "Specific Wishes" category.

Madam Habibi Rosdi, 80, is looking forward to receiving a rice cooker. The retired cleaner lives alone in a one-room rental flat and cannot afford to replace her faulty rice cooker.

"The project is good because it can help people like me," she said.

Other beneficiaries will receive food hampers with 25 necessities that could last them for at least four months.

Apart from donating via the QR codes at 12 collection points islandwide, the public can also donate food items at these points.

They are located at FairPrice outlets in Ang Mo Kio Hub, Bedok Mall, Junction 8, Bukit Timah Plaza, Jem, Jurong Point, Nex, Kallang Wave Mall, Tampines Mall, Thomson Plaza, Toa Payoh HDB Hub and Warehouse Club.