Don’t hang up yet: Public payphone remains a cherished service for some residents

SINGAPORE – Nestled in a corner of a Bukit Purmei provision shop is a relic – an iconic orange payphone belonging to the 78-year-old shop owner, who wants to be known as Charlie.

The coin-operated payphone used to serve Charlie’s customers well. For 10 cents, they could make a two-minute call. This service also made some extra cash for Charlie.

But when mobile phones became more commonplace in the 2000s, Charlie decided to pull the plug on this service – but not because there was no demand for his payphone.

It just was not worth the trouble, he said.

When his customers dialled a mobile number, his payphone’s number would appear on the recipient’s mobile screen, making it possible for the recipient to call back.

As more customers were calling mobile numbers, his payphone rang and rang with a barrage of returned calls.

“I was like a telephone operator in my own shop for almost 10 years,” he said. “It was so irritating.”