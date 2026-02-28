Don Don Donki to shutter Downtown East outlet; March 15 will mark last day of operations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Japanese retail chain Don Don Donki is closing its Downtown East outlet, with its last day of operations being March 15.

Announcing the closure of the Pasir Ris-based outlet in a Facebook post on Feb 27, the retail giant thanked its customers for their support, saying: “We are truly grateful for all the love, support and late-night snack runs you’ve shared with us over the years.”

It added that its other nearest outlets are located at Tampines 1 or Jewel Changi Airport.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s see you nearby,” the post reads.

Ironically, news of the Downtown East closure was met with appeals by residents in other parts of the island such as Serangoon for the chain to open in their neighbourhoods.

Facebook user Sam Tan, commenting on the thread of Don Don Donki’s announcement, wrote: “The people who frequent NEX Singapore are waiting for you DON DON DONKI Singapore.”

“Why close…can open at Pasir Ris mall?” added another user Yan Fang on the same thread.

Don Don Donki currently has 17 outlets across Singapore, according to its website. The supermarket chain opened its first store at Orchard Central in December 2017 .

The Downtown East outlet, which opened in April 2021, was Don Don Donki’s first in the Eastern side of Singapore, reported local entertainment news outlet 8days.

The brand, which is known as Don Quijote in Japan, offers all sorts of wares ranging from groceries and household essentials, to cosmetics and toys.

The Straits Times has reached out to Don Don Donki and Downtown East for more information.