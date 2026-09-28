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Don Don Donki, RedMart and some online grocery stores to display unit prices under expanded pilot

The expanded pilot will include a wider range of commonly purchased grocery items such as flour, milk, butter, snacks, soups, and sauces.

SINGAPORE – More supermarket chains, online stores and grocery items will be added to a pilot programme to help consumers make informed choices as they compare grocery prices across brands and quantities.

Don Don Donki and RedMart will join major supermarket operators in displaying unit prices for selected grocery categories, said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) and the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) in a joint statement on Sept 28.

The announcement follows an original pilot programme from September to December 2025.

During this period, more than 150 outlets of major operators FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime Supermarket, Cold Storage and Giant displayed unit prices of selected household items such as rice, meat, seafood and formula milk powder.

Consumer feedback was encouraging, with shoppers finding unit pricing useful for comparing prices across different brands and package sizes, said CCS and CASE.

“When products come in different pack sizes, it can be difficult to tell which one really offers better value,” said CCS chief executive Alvin Koh.

“Unit pricing makes that comparison easier, and we are encouraged that consumers found it useful in the first pilot.”

More stores, wider item range in next phase

The expanded pilot will cover a wider array of commonly purchased grocery items, including flour, milk, butter, snacks, soups and sauces.

FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime Supermarket, Don Don Donki and RedMart will commence the expanded pilot on Oct 1, while Cold Storage and Giant will do so on Nov 1. Each participant will run the trial for eight weeks.

Under the expanded pilot, unit pricing will also be extended to online stores.

Sheng Siong and RedMart will show unit prices for selected grocery items on their online shopping platforms on Oct 1, followed progressively by those of other major operators.

Consumers may be approached at participating outlets or through online surveys for their feedback, and are encouraged to share their views on their shopping experience.

CASE president Melvin Yong said: “I am happy to see the strong buy-in from the industry for the unit pricing pilot. The expanded pilot will enhance price transparency for consumers and help them to compare unit prices of daily essentials across more products and more operators, including the onboarding of online stores.

“We hope to incorporate the feedback from consumers and the lessons learnt from the first pilot into this next phase.”

Consumers can continue to compare the unit prices of more than 13,900 daily essentials on CASE’s Price Kaki mobile app, he added.

For more information, visit https://go.gov.sg/unitpricing