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Domestic helper rescued after leg was pinned under car in Sembawang

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There were more than 10 SCDF officers rescuing the domestic helper.

A car had collided with the helper near Block 508B Wellington Circle around 8pm on July 23, after which her leg was trapped between the fender and the tyre of the car.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF SHIN MIN READER

Clay Lim

  • A 35-year-old domestic helper was rescued by SCDF after her leg was trapped between a car’s fender and tyre in a Sembawang accident on July 23.
  • SCDF used hydraulic rescue equipment to free her leg, and she was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
  • The driver did not realise the collision until alerted by a passer-by; police investigations are ongoing.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 35-year-old domestic helper was extricated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after being trapped under a car following an accident in Sembawang on July 23.

SCDF said it was alerted to the accident near Block 508B Wellington Circle around 8pm that day.

Its officers found the domestic helper’s leg trapped between the fender and the tyre of a car. By then, she had been trapped for 20 minutes.

SCDF freed her leg using hydraulic rescue equipment, and she was subsequently taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat hospital.

When a reporter from Chinese-language media outlet Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene, there were more than 10 SCDF officers rescuing the domestic helper.

Shin Min reported that the driver was unaware that he had collided with someone until a passer-by alerted him. Only then did he stop the vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.