‘Dogs are filthy’: Woman upset that Toa Payoh hawker served customer who had a guide dog

Mr Poh’s wife, who served the visually impaired customer last Friday, said she tried to explain repeatedly and calmly that she did wash her hands at the back of the stall.

The 42-year-old said: “The woman said she didn’t see me wash my hands. I walked into the back of the stall to wash my hands at the sink. How can she see from where she’s standing or sitting?”

She added that she felt frustrated because the woman kept insisting on the same point.

When Mr Poh stepped in to speak to her, the woman took issue with the fact that the guide dog was at the coffee shop.

He said he tried to explain that guide dogs are allowed in coffee shops, but the woman retorted: “Dogs are filthy. I don’t care if it’s a guide dog or not.”

He then explained that she could search about this online, but she kept searching for regulations for pet dogs instead of guide dogs.

In Singapore, guide dogs wear a yellow harness with text indicating that they are working dogs.

The National Environment Agency and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) allow guide dogs in restaurants, food courts and cafes. These dogs are also approved and allowed in halal-certified premises, according to an Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) advisory.

Mr Poh said this was the first time he had encountered such an incident in more than 20 years of selling chicken rice.

The 43-year-old added: “You want to get your point across, the first note was enough. Why is it necessary to come on a Sunday when I’m not around… and behave so suspiciously to paste the note?”