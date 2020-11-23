Dog run opens at East Coast Park

Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How (above), with his two dogs, greeting a furry friend at East Coast Park yesterday, where a new dog run was opened by the National Parks Board.

The 0.2ha dog run is the largest in the east and can be found at Parkland Green within the park.

Bird owners will also be able to bring their winged companions for a day out at a new bird perch located next to the dog run.

Both the dog run and bird perch were designed in consultation with the community.

Separately, a Friends of the Park community group for East Coast Park was formed yesterday.