Does the cost of your BTO outweigh safer transport options for migrant workers?

Besides delays to various construction projects, higher costs for businesses and consequently all Singaporeans, are often cited as a justification for why a ban should not be imposed.

But are Singaporeans really unwilling to fork out more money to ensure that the lives of migrant workers are better protected? Especially when more are stepping up now to call for an end to the unsafe practice?

In this episode, ST journalists Ang Qing and Aqil Hamzah examine the age-old debate with their guests - labour economist and associate professor Walter Theseira, who heads the master of management in urban transportation programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, and Suraendher Kumarr, an activist with workers’ rights group Workers Make Possible.

They discuss a survey commissioned by The Straits Times and conducted by market research firm Milieu Insight on how young people in Singapore feel about the practice of ferrying workers on lorries and how much they are willing to pay to stop it.

The survey of 1,000 residents aged 16 to 35, found that while most young people here think that migrant workers should be transported safely to work, more than half surveyed were unwilling to pay more to ban the practice of ferrying migrant workers on lorries.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:05 Why are businesses reluctant to adopt alternative transport methods?

5:05 Who should bear the brunt of any increase in costs if other forms of transport besides lorries are used?

8:32 What are the challenges businesses face in making such a decision?

16:35 Young people in Singapore appear more concerned about whether current infrastructure can support migrant workers taking public transport

25:35 Why organisations wrote letters to the government calling for a ban on migrant workers being transported on the backs of lorries

39:45 Policy, not just individual action, needed to enact change

Produced by: Ang Qing (aqing@sph.com.sg), Aqil Hamzah (haqil@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa’izah Sani & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

---

---

