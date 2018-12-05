Documents show consultations dating back one year

Singapore's Transport Ministry yesterday released documents that show consultations with Malaysia on the proposed Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures for Seletar Airport.

The documents, which date back to December last year, include e-mails sent by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to its counterpart in Malaysia, and an extract of the minutes of a meeting between both countries.

Dec 5, 2017

CAAS presents to Malaysia the implementation plan for the ILS at Seletar Airport and the broad timeline.

It was done in Kuala Lumpur during the 277th Standing Committee to the Aviation Consultative Committee Meeting.

CAAS also gives an update that a new passenger terminal building will be built for Malaysian airline Firefly to operate services between Seletar and Subang.

Based on CAAS' timeline presented on Dec 5 last year, the ILS is scheduled to be published in the Aeronautical Information Publication on May 31 this year, and to take effect on Aug 16.

In the minutes of the meetings, the Department of Civil Aviation, the predecessor of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), said it would study the details of the presentation.

Dec 6, 2017

CAAS sends an e-mail to CAAM asking for its operational feedback on the ILS procedures. Documents on the ILS are attached in the e-mail.

June 6, 2018

CAAS sends another e-mail asking for updates on its earlier request to CAAM for feedback.

Yesterday, the ministry said in a statement that CAAS did not receive any reply to these e-mails.

Aug 7, 2018

The managements of CAAS and CAAM meet in Kuala Lumpur for Singapore to provide more details on the Seletar ILS procedures. CAAS' management asks CAAM for urgent operational feedback.

Aug 15, 2018

CAAS sends an e-mail to follow up on the Aug 7 meeting. The e-mail stresses the urgency of the matter, and requests CAAM's response by Aug 27.

There is no reply from CAAM.

Yesterday, the ministry said CAAS continued to engage CAAM via e-mails and letters and on the sidelines of an International Civil Aviation Organisation event.

Nov 29, 2018

CAAS meets CAAM in Singapore. CAAM raises its technical concerns about the Seletar ILS procedures. CAAS addresses CAAM's concerns, and conveys its intentions to publish the procedures on Dec 1.

Nov 30, 2018

CAAS meets CAAM in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the records of the Nov 29 meeting. CAAM does not raise new concerns, said the ministry.

Adrian Lim