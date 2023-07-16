Doctors warn of risks of using products that claim to lighten skin in intimate areas

SINGAPORE – The beauty product looks like a regular tube of lip tint, but it has a more titillating claim.

It purports to be a “game-changing” solution that can turn the colour of one’s nipples to a “youthful” and “pretty” shade of pink, benefiting women whose nipples have darkened due to hormonal changes during pregnancy and age.

Aside from the tint, there are creams, serums and even masks that target skin in intimate areas like the vulva, claiming to lighten pigmentation, brighten dull skin and prevent the formation of melanin, which can cause the skin to darken.

These products have become more common in recent years. Aesthetic salons have created their own line of such skincare, while retailers on online platforms such as Shopee and Lazada appear to have imported the items from countries like South Korea, China and Thailand.

Doctors are warning of the risks of using such genital lightening products, as they can cause irritation and inflammation in sensitive areas.

One company selling a brand of nipple tint, which costs over $110 for 4.5ml, said about 100,000 bottles have been sold in places from Asia to America since its launch in 2020.

A spokesman said 80 per cent of customers are women aged 21 and above, noting that men have also bought the product.

Another beauty brand which rolled out a skincare series targeting the vulva area in 2019 said two products – a vitamin C brightening serum and a probiotic brightening cream – sold close to 5,000 units in total in 2022. They cost $150 for 30ml and $120 for 30ml respectively.

“The safety of our formulations, particularly in sensitive areas, is a result of our rigorous testing and evaluation process, which includes tests conducted by chemists, toxicologists, dermatologists and gynaecologists,” added the spokesman.

Its customers are mostly women between 24 and 44, and in the middle to higher income group.

Sellers on Lazada and Shopee tout whitening products targeting the nipples, underarms and vaginal areas. Prices are from $4.30 for 30ml of cream to $189 for a box of 60 nipple patches.

While the retailers told The Straits Times that they have not received complaints of allergic reactions, doctors said usage can trigger skin problems.

Dr Tan Hiok Hee, medical director and senior consultant dermatologist at Thomson Specialist Skin Centre, said the skin over the nipples and some genital areas can be more sensitive.

“This is due to the rich nerve supply. These parts of the body are more susceptible to the effects of friction and humidity, since they are usually under clothing most of the time,” he said.

“Anything that is added… can increase susceptibility to irritation.”