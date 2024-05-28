Doctor suspended a year for misdiagnosis, caused teenager to lose a testicle

SINGAPORE – A doctor of more than 40 years was suspended from practice for a year after his misdiagnosis in 2019 resulted in a teenage patient losing his testicle.

Dr Yeo Khee Hong, who runs a clinic in Bukit Batok, first diagnosed the teenager with abdominal colic on March 22, 2019, when the boy consulted him for a pain on the left side of his abdomen, which had initially started from his left testis.

He was then aged between 15 and 16 years.

The patient returned five days later on March 27 with swelling and pain in his left testicle, and after physically examining him, Dr Yeo diagnosed the boy with an infection and inflammation of the testicle and prescribed antibiotics.

But the boy was in fact suffering testicular torsion, where the spermatic cord, which provides blood flow to the testicle, becomes twisted and blood supply is cut off.

He went to a hospital’s emergency department only on April 1, 2019 when he was in severe pain – 10 days after he first consulted Dr Yeo.

According to the grounds of decision by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) disciplinary tribunal, released on May 27, the boy was discovered to have a tender and swollen left testis with swelling caused by too much fluid trapped in the tissues and inflammation of the skin in the area. The hospital was not named.

He had to undergo surgery to remove his left testicle, after doctors found he suffered left testicular torsion resulting in a non-viable left testis, which means it was not capable of functioning or living.

The disciplinary tribunal said the teenager had a 90.4 to 97.2 per cent chance of salvaging his testis if Dr Yeo had referred him to the emergency room or to a specialist during the first consultation.

The father of the patient had written to the SMC around July 30, 2020, complaining about Dr Yeo’s negligence that he said resulted in the removal of his son’s left testicle.

According to a statement outlining facts mutually accepted by Dr Yeo and the SMC before the hearing, based on the patient’s history of left testicular pain, his profile and age, and Dr Yeo’s physical examination, the patient was already at risk of testicular torsion on March 27, 2019.

The statement said “a reasonable and competent doctor” would not have excluded testicular torsion as a differential diagnosis – one of several possible conditions based on the symptoms – without referring the patient to the emergency department of a hospital or to a specialist first.

Doctors should always consider acute scrotal pain as possibly being testicular torsion until they can rule it out, and Dr Yeo’s failing to act as “a reasonable and competent doctor” was in breach of the applicable standard of care, the SMC said.