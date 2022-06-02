Doc who helped make it safer to conduct Covid-19 swab tests among 3 recipients of LKY scholarship

SINGAPORE - Inspired by a close mentor, Dr Hairil Rizal Abdullah moved from Malaysia to Singapore in 2008 to join the local medical field.

The 42-year-old, who became a Singapore citizen in 2018, has since made significant contributions to the healthcare sector here.

He said his mentor, a clinician, inspired him to pursue a similar path she had taken - moving to Singapore and learning about healthcare here.

Dr Hairil told The Straits Times: "Ninety per cent of who I am or what I have achieved is really because of my mentors, and it is really about standing on the shoulders of giants.

"What I am trying to do in my current career is to pay it forward and to try to inspire as many mentees as possible, just like how my mentors did."

As a senior consultant at Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) department of anaesthesiology, he has been at the forefront of the Covid-19 crisis since it started more than two years ago.

In March 2020, Dr Hairil led a small team of doctors at SGH to develop a transparent and safer booth system for swab tests.

Swab Assurance For Everyone, or SG Safe, is a foldable transparent booth equipped with a pair of level-three biosafety gloves. This procedure makes it easier for healthcare workers to perform high-risk coronavirus swab tests.

The system was also deployed at foreign worker dormitories where large-scale testing was conducted.

Dr Hairil next plans to create the largest database of perioperative and critical care patients, and develop machine-learning models for predicting surgical complications.

Perioperative refers to the three phases of surgery - pre-surgery, during surgery and post-surgery.

Dr Hairil's strong sense of commitment to serving the healthcare sector earned him the Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship this year.

He is one of three people who were awarded the bond-free scholarship at a ceremony at InterContinental Hotel on Thursday (June 2).