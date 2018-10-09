Doc helps stabilise crash victim while waiting for ambulance

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - A doctor and a nurse were in their car on their way to see a patient in Jurong when they spotted a man lying on the road near Lau Pa Sat on Sunday night (Oct 7).

The man was clearly in need of help, so Dr Shravan Verma - who runs a 24-hour mobile medical service - and the nurse decided to check on him.

"Because we go for our mobile medical visits with all of the medical equipment, we thought why not just see how he is and stabilise him until the ambulance comes," Dr Verma, 30, told The New Paper on Monday.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a taxi at the junction of Cross Street and Raffles Quay at 9.55pm.

The 32-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police are investigating.

A passer-by, who did not want to be named, said she and her husband had just had dinner around 10pm and was walking towards Shenton House to their car when they heard a bang.

She turned to see a motorcyclist on the ground groaning in pain, with his motorcycle on its side some distance away.

She said she saw Dr Verma and a few passers-by rushing to the man's aid. Some helped direct traffic.

Dr Verma said he helped to immobilise the man's neck in case of a spinal injury, before checking his vital signs and making sure there were no signs of severe injuries.

He then stayed with the man, until the ambulance arrived about 30 minutes later.

He said: "I told him, 'Don't worry.' I kept his neck locked and told him to make sure he didn't move that."

Dr Verma added that the man had probably suffered fractures to his left arm and leg but was not in a critical condition.

In another accident at about 5.30am on Monday, a 35-year-old motorcyclist died when he skidded and hit a barricade at the arrival area at Woodlands Checkpoint, causing two other motorcycles to collide with him, The Straits Times reported.

Three people, aged between 19 and 28, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

On Saturday, a 64-year-old man suffered head injuries after being hit by a van while dashing across Bedok Reservoir Road at 7.20pm, ST reported.

He was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.