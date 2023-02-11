Do S’poreans look down on local? Price and perception an issue, say aspiring brands

SINGAPORE - Five years ago, fashion designer Joanna Lim was running a pop-up stall at the Boutique Fairs event at the F1 Pit Building when a local customer questioned the value of the dress she was selling, which was priced above $200. The customer compared it to similar-priced clothing from Paris.

The 29-year-old founder of local fashion label Joannalsm told The Straits Times she was reminded of the experience, when 17-year-old Zoe Gabriel was shamed online for calling her Charles & Keith bag her “first luxury bag” in January.