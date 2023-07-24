DNA analysis of critically endangered hawksbill turtle can reveal its secret of survival

SINGAPORE - Secrets uncovered from the DNA of hawksbill turtles could succeed, for the first time, in tracking exactly where they go to nest and forage.

The DNA study may even reveal what happens during “the lost years” when baby turtles roam the open seas and disappear from human scrutiny.

Researchers from the Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering (SCELSE) and the Asian School of the Environment (ASE) at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), who are involved in this effort, say that DNA analysis bypasses the limitations of current work, which relies on satellite trackers strapped to the critically endangered creatures.

ASE’s Assistant Professor Kim Hie Lim, 42, said the limitations of using satellite trackers strapped to the back of the turtles include the battery life, attachment and antenna failure, salt water erosion and death of the turtle.

“It is very important, as scientists, to understand where they go to lay their eggs, where they forage and where they stay during their juvenile years, and genetic samples are much easier to access to produce more precise data.

“There are many missing pieces (to this story) and it is here that genetics play a very important role,” she said.

“Here, we can collect genetic samples easily to produce more data than satellite tracking to allow broader understanding of where the turtles go across countries and across regions, but at the end, we still combine data from both methods to improve the resolution of the research.”

It had been proven in overseas studies of other species of sea turtles that hidden in a hatchling’s DNA is its entire family history, and it is through this DNA fingerprinting that many elusive questions can be answered.

Dr Kim, who is also the principal investigator from the Meta-’omics and Microbiomes cluster of SCELSE, and her team are doing just that to unlock that key to the secrets of the critically endangered hawksbill turtle.

They have sequenced DNA of 700 based pairs by using DNA that is passed from mother to offspring and are aiming to piece together the first complete hawksbill turtle’s genome, which has about two billion base pairs.

Both Dr Kim and PhD student Regine Tiong, 26, have been sequencing the genome using eggshells, unhatched eggs and soil around the nests since 2018, and this is being done in partnership with the National Parks Board (NParks).

“Many researchers in other regions are also looking at the DNA passed down from the mothers and from there, we are able to work together to find out where they forage or where they nest,” said Dr Kim.

“We can already see what kinds of lineage are coming into Singapore, and discovering individual genetic differences between hawksbill turtles will provide more data on the types of genetic relationships Singaporean hawksbill turtles have with other international populations.”