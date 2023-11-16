Dive into life at sea at Navy@Vivo23: What to see and do

SINGAPORE - From an immersive theatre experience about multidimensional warfare to a new submarine exhibit, 2023’s Navy@Vivo23 showcases the role of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the importance of the sea to Singapore.

The community outreach event, which will be held from Nov 17 to 19 at VivoCity, returns following a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Touching on the theme for the event, Our Sea, Our Mission, Our Home, the RSN’s Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral Sean Wat, said a lot of Singapore’s survival and prosperity is dependent on the sea.

“The theme reminds us that all of this is because we are here to defend our home. The navy takes this responsibility seriously.”

He added: “Our maritime security environment continues to evolve. We’re constantly thinking about how we can stay ahead and be ready for tomorrow’s challenges.”

Navy@Vivo23 is free, though some parts of the event are ticketed. Balloting for these tickets has ended. The event will be open to the public from 9am to 9pm.

Here are key highlights:

1. Under the sea in a submarine