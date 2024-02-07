‘Such a depressing sight’: Hundreds of dead fish removed from Yishun fishing pond but stench remains

SINGAPORE - A disused fishing spot in Yishun has been cleaned up after residents and public transport users complained about the foul smell from hundreds of dead fish in the pond.

Many of the fish in the receding pond at 81 Lorong Chencharu could be seen belly-up by public transport users as early as last week.

When The Straits Times visited the site on Feb 5, a stench from the fish carcasses wafted to a nearby bus stop some 20m away.

When ST revisited the spot on Feb 6, all the dead fish were gone and the water in the pond had been topped up. However, the foul smell could still be detected at the bus stop.

More than 20 black trash bags, believed to contain dead fish cleared from the pond, could be seen next to the pond.