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Display of bus arrival timings facing technical issues, but bus services operating normally: LTA

No bus timings were displayed on the MyTransport app.

SINGAPORE – A system that displays the expected arrival times of public buses was disrupted on the morning of July 14 but bus services are operating normally, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a notification on journey planning app MyTransport.SG at 6.15am on July 14.

Checks on the MyTransport.SG app by The Straits Times found that no bus timings were available as at 6.40am.

Another transport planning app Singabus, however, showed regular bus timings.

An alert on the MyTransport informing commuters of the issue. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MYTRANSPORT

The bus arrival timing system had also faced issues on June 12 when it was disrupted for over four hours.

The bus arrival timing system experienced technical issues in January, causing inaccurate bus timings and long wait times to be displayed at bus stops and in apps.

LTA had initiated a reset of the system on Jan 21, which resulted in bus stop displays and apps being unable to show any information on bus timings.

The cause of the disruption was a software defect on the buses that was triggered by a server failure, and the system was fully restored on Feb 12.

ST has contacted LTA for more information.



This story is developing.